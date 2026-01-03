Collision involving bus and three-wheeler injures father and child

A traffic accident has occurred in the Tholangamuwa area of Warakapola along the Colombo-Kandy main road following a collision between a three-wheeler and a bus.

The father was driving the three-wheeler at the time of the accident, while his daughter was seated in the passenger area.

The three-wheeler driver sustained serious injuries, while his daughter suffered minor injuries, Ada Derana reporter said.

Both the father and child were admitted to the Warakapola Base Hospital for treatment.

The bus driver has been arrested in connection with the incident, the police said.

Warakapola Police stated that preliminary investigations indicate reckless driving on the part of the bus driver as the cause of the accident.