Sri Lanka Navy seizes narcotics, contraband worth over Rs. 75 billion in 2025

The Sri Lanka Navy says it seized narcotics and contraband with an estimated gross street value exceeding Rs. 75 billion (about 242 million U.S. dollars) and arrested 376 local suspects amid intensified nationwide drug-interdiction operations in 2025.

In line with the “A Nation United” National Mission, aimed at safeguarding future generations from the threat of narcotics, the Sri Lanka Navy has intensified drug-interdiction operations across the island. These efforts are carried out through a collaborative approach involving local and foreign maritime stakeholders as well as law enforcement agencies, it said.

Accordingly, naval operations conducted during the year 2025 led to the seizure of substantial quantities of heroin, ice, hashish, foreign and local cannabis, other narcotics, foreign cigarettes, and Kendu leaves, with an estimated gross street value exceeding Rs. 75,000 million, and the arrest of 376 local suspects.

During 2025, the Sri Lanka Navy took into custody over 1,050kg of heroin, with an estimated street value exceeding Rs. 25,206 million, and more than 2,982kg of ice (crystal methamphetamine), valued at over Rs. 47,725 million.

In connection with these detections, 169 suspects and 11 local boats were also apprehended and subsequently handed over for further legal action, the statement said.

These operations also led to the arrest of 73 local suspects and the seizure of 19 local vessels, along with a stock of over 5,768kg of foreign cannabis, with an estimated street value of over Rs. 1297 million.

Additionally, 11 suspects were taken into custody with over 257kg of local cannabis, carrying a gross street value of over Rs. 19 million.

The Navy also apprehended 16 suspects and seized 04 local boats with a stock of 1,683,722 prescription drugs, estimated to be worth over Rs. 168 million.

Furthermore, 07 suspects were arrested with over 33kg of hashish, with a gross street value of over Rs. 100 million, while 36 suspects and 03 local boats were taken into custody with 420,385 foreign cigarettes, valued at over Rs. 42 million.

In addition, a stock of over 67,200kg of Kendu leaves, amounting to a total value of over Rs. 470 million, along with 64 suspects and 64 local boats, was taken into custody by the Navy.

All suspects, vessels, and seized items were subsequently handed over to relevant authorities for further legal action, the navy said.