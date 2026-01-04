Showery conditions expected to enhance from tomorrow

The low-level atmospheric disturbance located to the east of Sri Lanka continues to influence the island’s weather, the Department of Meteorology said.

Accordingly, showery condition is expected to enhance over the Northern, Eastern, and Uva Provinces during the coming days from January 05, 2026.

Showers will occur at times in Eastern and Uva provinces and in Polonnaruwa, Matale and Nuwara-Eliya districts, the Met. Department said.

A few showers will occur in Anuradhapura and Hambantota districts.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kaluthara, Galle and Matara districts after 2.00 p.m.

Strong winds up to 50 kmph can be expected at times over Eastern slopes of the central hills, Northern, North-central, North-western and Eastern provinces and in Hambantota, Gampaha Colombo and Monaragala districts, it added.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.