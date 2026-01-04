Four suspects arrested over shooting incident in Kohuwala

Four suspects have been arrested in connection with the attempted murder incident reported in the Bodhiyawatta area, Saranankara Road, Kohuwala.

The arrests were made yesterday (03) by a team of officers from the Mount Lavinia Divisional Crime Investigation Division in the Kalubowila area of the Dehiwala Police Division.

The arrested suspects have been presented to the Kohuwala Police Station, according to the police.

Accordingly, the motorcycle rider, the suspect who possessed the firearm, the individual who transported the weapon and another who provided accommodation to the suspects have been arrested.

The suspects have been identified as residents of Dehiwala area aged 25, 28, 33 and 45, police said.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the shooting stemmed from a clash between two organized criminal groups involved in large-scale drug trafficking.

During the arrest, police recovered three revolver-type firearms, ten rounds of live 9mm ammunition, 50 grams of heroin, 55 grams of crystal methamphetamine (‘Ice’), and two motorcycles allegedly used in the crime.

The incident occurred on December 30, 2025, when two unidentified individuals arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire in front of a house along Saranankara Road in the Bodhiyawatte area of the Kohuwala Police Division.

A 16-year old girl was injured in the shooting and was admitted to the Kalubowila Hospital.

The Kohuwala Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.