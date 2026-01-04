Five including 02 youths, woman killed in separate road accidents yesterday

Five people, including two youths and a woman, have lost their lives in several road accidents reported from different areas within the past 24 hours.

The accidents had occurred yesterday (03) in the police divisions of Marawila, Meegahathenna, Nochchiyagama, Kesbewa, and Beruwala.

In the Marawila Police Division, an accident had occurred on the road from Thiserapura to Adappara Junction when a motorcycle veered off the road after the rider lost control and crashed into a gate post.

Both the rider and the pillion passenger sustained injuries and was admitted to the Marawila Hospital, where the motorcyclist later succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased has been identified as a 28-year-old youth, a resident of the Marawila area, police said.

Meanwhile, in the Meegahathenna Police Division, an accident had occurred near a housing complex of 10 houses on the Pelawatte –Horawala Road when a bicycle suddenly turned right and collided with a motorcycle travelling in the opposite direction.

Both the motorcyclist and the cyclist had sustained serious injuries and were initially admitted to the Meegahathenna Hospital before being transferred to the Nagoda Hospital for further treatment.

The84-year-old cyclist had later succumbed to his injuries, a resident of the Maddegama, Meegahathenna area, police stated.

In another incident, a person was killed in a head-on collision between two motorcycles on the Nochchiyagama–Thalgaswewa Road.

The deceased has been identified as a 52-year-old resident of the Thalgaswewa area, according to police.

On the Horana–Kesbewa Road, a cab travelling from Horana towards Kesbewa had collided with a woman pedestrian who was crossing the road.

The woman had sustained critical injuries and succumbed to her injuries after being admitted to the Piliyandala Hospital, according to the Police.

The deceased woman has been identified as a 52-year-old resident of the Polgasowita area, police said.

Meanwhile, in the Beruwala Police Division, an accident had occurred at the junction leading to St. Anne’s Road in Beruwala when a motorcyclist had lost control and crashed into a wall after veering off the road.

The motorcyclist was admitted to the Beruwala Hospital with injuries and later had succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased has been identified as a 26-year-old youth, a resident of the Beruwala area, police said.