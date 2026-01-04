All schools to commence for 2026 academic year tomorrow

All schools to commence for 2026 academic year tomorrow

January 4, 2026   09:01 am

All schools are scheduled to commence the first phase of the first term of the 2026 academic year from tomorrow (05).

Accordingly, the Ministry of Education stated that government and government-approved private schools, and pirivenas will resume academic activities from tomorrow.

It was further noted that the first term of the 2026 academic year will be implemented in accordance with the circular issued on December 09, 2025. 

The Ministry of Education had taken steps to conclude the 2025 academic year for Sinhala and Tamil schools on December 22, and for Muslim schools on December 26, 2025. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sarvajana Balaya leader Dilith Jayaweera inspects restoration of temples in Kandy (English)

Sarvajana Balaya leader Dilith Jayaweera inspects restoration of temples in Kandy (English)

Sarvajana Balaya leader Dilith Jayaweera inspects restoration of temples in Kandy (English)

Nearly 99% of cyclone-damaged infrastructure restored within a month - Minister Bimal (English)

Nearly 99% of cyclone-damaged infrastructure restored within a month - Minister Bimal (English)

'Who should be held accountable for destruction of free education system?' - Sajith (English)

'Who should be held accountable for destruction of free education system?' - Sajith (English)

Govt has created a crisis within the education sector - CTU's Joseph Stalin (English)

Govt has created a crisis within the education sector - CTU's Joseph Stalin (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

No extension of school hours in 2026, Education Ministry says (English)

No extension of school hours in 2026, Education Ministry says (English)

Dangerous threat lies beneath controversial education reforms - MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Dangerous threat lies beneath controversial education reforms - MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)