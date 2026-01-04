All schools to commence for 2026 academic year tomorrow

All schools are scheduled to commence the first phase of the first term of the 2026 academic year from tomorrow (05).

Accordingly, the Ministry of Education stated that government and government-approved private schools, and pirivenas will resume academic activities from tomorrow.

It was further noted that the first term of the 2026 academic year will be implemented in accordance with the circular issued on December 09, 2025.

The Ministry of Education had taken steps to conclude the 2025 academic year for Sinhala and Tamil schools on December 22, and for Muslim schools on December 26, 2025.