SPMC plans to introduce 10 new pharmaceutical products this year

The State Pharmaceuticals Manufacturing Corporation (SPMC) of Sri Lanka says it plans to introduce 10 new pharmaceutical products to the market this year.

According to a statement issued by the corporation, it expects to manufacture approximately 4,000 million tablets and capsules during the year. At present, the SPMC produces 70 types of pharmaceutical products.

The corporation recorded the highest pharmaceutical output in its history last year, manufacturing 3,625 million tablets and capsules.

The highest monthly production of 385 million tablets and capsules was achieved in the month of March last year.

Five new pharmaceutical products were introduced to the market in 2025, and the SPMC also ensured the uninterrupted supply of all orders placed by the Medical Supplies Division.

The statement further noted that the total revenue of the SPMC for the year 2025 amounted to Rs. 27.06 billion.