SPMC plans to introduce 10 new pharmaceutical products this year

SPMC plans to introduce 10 new pharmaceutical products this year

January 4, 2026   09:53 am

The State Pharmaceuticals Manufacturing Corporation (SPMC) of Sri Lanka says it plans to introduce 10 new pharmaceutical products to the market this year.

According to a statement issued by the corporation, it expects to manufacture approximately 4,000 million tablets and capsules during the year. At present, the SPMC produces 70 types of pharmaceutical products.

The corporation recorded the highest pharmaceutical output in its history last year, manufacturing 3,625 million tablets and capsules. 

The highest monthly production of 385 million tablets and capsules was achieved in the month of March last year.

Five new pharmaceutical products were introduced to the market in 2025, and the SPMC also ensured the uninterrupted supply of all orders placed by the Medical Supplies Division.

The statement further noted that the total revenue of the SPMC for the year 2025 amounted to Rs. 27.06 billion. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sarvajana Balaya leader Dilith Jayaweera inspects restoration of temples in Kandy (English)

Sarvajana Balaya leader Dilith Jayaweera inspects restoration of temples in Kandy (English)

Sarvajana Balaya leader Dilith Jayaweera inspects restoration of temples in Kandy (English)

Nearly 99% of cyclone-damaged infrastructure restored within a month - Minister Bimal (English)

Nearly 99% of cyclone-damaged infrastructure restored within a month - Minister Bimal (English)

'Who should be held accountable for destruction of free education system?' - Sajith (English)

'Who should be held accountable for destruction of free education system?' - Sajith (English)

Govt has created a crisis within the education sector - CTU's Joseph Stalin (English)

Govt has created a crisis within the education sector - CTU's Joseph Stalin (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

No extension of school hours in 2026, Education Ministry says (English)

No extension of school hours in 2026, Education Ministry says (English)

Dangerous threat lies beneath controversial education reforms - MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Dangerous threat lies beneath controversial education reforms - MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)