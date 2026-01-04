Minister accuses wildlife officials of inaction over wild elephants

Minister of Public Administration Chandana Abeyratne has accused wildlife officers of failing to take necessary action to drive away wild elephants entering villages.

Addressing the Puttalam District Special Disaster Management Committee meeting, the Minister alleged that officials of the Department of Wildlife Conservation do not even respond to telephone calls made to their office.

The meeting was held yesterday (04) under the patronage of Minister Chandana Abeyratne, with the participation of local residents.