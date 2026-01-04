Four including woman arrested with Ice in Peliyagoda and Grandpass

Four individuals, including a woman, have been arrested in possession of crystal methamphetamine (‘Ice’) following a series of police raids in the Peliyagoda and Grandpass areas.

According to the police, three raids conducted in the Ikinigahapillewa area of Peliyagoda by officers of the Colombo Crime Division, based on information received, resulted in the arrest of three suspects.

Upon inspection, the police had recovered over 2 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine (‘Ice’) from the three individuals.

The arrested suspects, aged 22, 24, and 31, are residents of Kelaniya and Colombo 08, police said.

Additionally, acting on intelligence, the Colombo Crime Division conducted a raid in the Grandpass area along Ferguson Road, where a 53-year-old woman was arrested while in possession of 820 grams of crystal methamphetamine (‘Ice’).

The suspect has been identified as a resident of Colombo 14, police added.