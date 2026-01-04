Sri Lanka Ayurvedic Drugs Corporation records highest-ever annual revenue

The Sri Lanka Ayurvedic Drugs Corporation has recorded its highest-ever annual revenue, earning Rs. 168 million during the year 2025, marking a historic milestone since the establishment of the corporation.

This was revealed at a ceremony held at the Corporation premises to mark the launch of seven new products, held under the patronage of Minister of Health and Mass Media, Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa.

During the event, the Minister also undertook an inspection tour of the Corporation’s production facilities.

Commenting on the Corporation’s strong financial performance, Chairperson Geethamani C. Karunaratne stated that the guidance provided by the Ministry, led by the Minister, along with the opportunity to operate under a well-structured plan, played a significant role in achieving this progress.

She further noted that, in parallel with the increase in sales revenue, the Corporation has initiated short-term, medium-term, and long-term medicinal plant cultivation projects at its herbal gardens in Nikaweratiya, Dangolla, and Medawachchiya.

In addition, under the “Osu Diriya” cultivation programme implemented jointly with the Department of Indigenous Medicine, cultivation projects have been launched at the Anuradhapura Prison Open Camp, the Padaviya Civil Defence Force Camp, and the Rambewa Civil Defence Force Camp.

The Chairperson also stated that the Corporation successfully launched a project for the cultivation of the herbal plant ‘Heen Araththa’ last year in collaboration with the Faculty of Technology of the University of Ruhuna and the Matara District Secretariat.

To ensure efficient service delivery, the Corporation’s governing authority took steps last year to fill long-standing vacancies in the Information Technology, Human Resources, and production staff, which also contributed significantly to the Corporation’s financial growth.

Furthermore, an integrated ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) software system was established last year to enhance efficiency across all departments of the Sri Lanka Ayurveda Drugs Corporation.

Towards the end of last year, the Corporation also launched seven new Ayurveda medicines and herbal-based products at its Nawinna premises, with the participation of Minister Nalinda Jayatissa.