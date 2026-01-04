SAARC Journalists Forum from today in Nalanda University, India

A two-day international conference will be held in Nalanda on January 4-5, 2026, under the aegis of the SAARC Journalists Forum India Chapter Bihar, Nalanda Open University, and Human Rights Today.

Dr. Shashi Bhushan Kumar, President of the SAARC Journalists Forum India Chapter Bihar, stated that the chief guest of the conference will be the Honorable Ganga Prasad, the current Governor of Bihar and former Governor of Sikkim.

The guest will be International Cultural Ambassador Dr. Sarita Buddhu, wife of former Deputy Prime Minister of Mauritius, Harish Buddhu; International President of the SAARC Journalists Forum, Raju Lama from Nepal; International Secretary General of the SAARC Journalists Forum, Md Abdur Rahman from Bangladesh; and Dr. P.C. Chandra from Thailand.

Approximately three dozen guests from abroad, along with half a dozen Padma Shri awardees, journalists, writers, and research scholars, are expected to attend.

Additionally, the country’s renowned news anchor, Chitra Tripathi, and representatives from several states, totaling approximately 200 delegates, are expected to participate in the conference.

On the first day of the conference, January 4th, several sessions will be devoted to mother tongues. In the open session, journalists and literary figures/poets will be able to present poems or thoughts in their mother tongues.

In the evening, a cultural program will be presented based on folk songs and dances. On the second day, January 5th, the historical ruins of Nalanda University and their grandeur will be showcased, explained, and a tour will be conducted.

