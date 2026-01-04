Female airline crew member arrested over gold smuggling attempt at BIA

Female airline crew member arrested over gold smuggling attempt at BIA

January 4, 2026   01:21 pm

A female crew member of a private airline has been arrested by Sri Lanka Customs officers for attempting to illegally smuggle a consignment of gold jewellery and gold biscuits worth over Rs. 40 million into the country.

According to Customs officers, the suspect had concealed the gold items in her luggage and attempted to exit Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) through the crew exit designated for airline staff, where she was apprehended during an inspection.

Sri Lanka Customs stated that a total of 1 kilogram and 163 grams of gold jewellery and gold biscuits were recovered from the suspect’s possession.

The suspect has been identified as a 27-year-old resident of Colombo.

Customs officers at Katunayake Airport have launched further investigations into the incident.

