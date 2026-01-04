Sanath Jayasuriya to step down as Sri Lanka Head Coach after T20 World Cup

January 4, 2026   01:49 pm

Sri Lanka National Cricket Team Head Coach Sanath Jayasuriya says he has decided to step down from his position following the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

In response to an inquiry made by Ada Derana, Jayasuriya confirmed that although his contract as Head Coach remains valid, he has no intention of continuing in the role beyond the tournament.

Jayasuriya was initially appointed as an interim Head Coach for Sri Lanka’s series against India in July 2024 and was later confirmed as the full-time Head Coach towards the end of the same year.

During his tenure, the Sri Lanka team played a total of 60 matches across all formats, recording 29 victories and 29 defeats, while two matches ended without a result.

