Health Ministry delays enforcement of several Food Act regulations

January 4, 2026   02:01 pm

The Ministry of Health has taken steps to postpone the date of implementation of several regulations issued under Section 32 of Sri Lanka’s Food Act.

It is reported that this decision has been taken by the Minister of Health Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa, after consulting the Food Advisory Committee.

Accordingly, the implementation of several regulations under the Food Act that were published through an Extraordinary Gazette on February 14, 2023 has been postponed until July 1, 2026.

The Ministry of Health and Mass Media stated that the following regulations will come into effect from 1 July:

  • Regulations on food labelling and advertising
  • Regulations on colour-coded labelling for sugar levels in liquid foods
  • Regulations on iodization of salt for food
  • Regulations related to trans fats

Previously, these regulations had been scheduled to come into effect from 1 January this year.

