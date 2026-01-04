Action to be taken based on report of internal committee appointed to probe questionable Grade 6 Module contents

The internal committee appointed to investigate the questionable Grade 6 English language module after it was confirmed that the material contained a reference to an inappropriate website has submitted its report, Minister Vijitha Herath has confirmed.

Speaking at a special media briefing held at the Department of Government Information today (04), Minister Herath noted that necessary action will be taken regarding the issue based on the findings.

The distribution of a newly printed Grade 6 English language module was suspended with immediate effect following the confirmation that it contained a reference to an inappropriate website.

The Ministry of Education said following a complaint alleging that a reference identifying an inappropriate website name had been included in the newly printed module, an investigation was launched.

The module in question was prepared by the National Institute of Education and has already been printed.

The Secretary to the Ministry of Education, Nalaka Kaluwewe then lodged a complaint with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Secretary Kaluwewe stated that it is suspected that an external party had conspiratorially made this inclusion.

He further said that the CID has been requested to immediately investigate the individuals responsible for carrying out such an unauthorized act.

However, Secretary Kaluwewe clarified that this is not the final printed version, and that ultimate responsibility lies with the Department of Education, emphasizing that this publication has not been legally finalized in any manner.

Meanwhile, the Director General of the National Institute of Education (NIE), Prof. Manjula Vithanapathirana, decided to temporarily step down from her position until the conclusion of the inquiry into the controversial Grade 6 English module.