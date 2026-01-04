Bill to repeal Parliamentary Pensions Act gazetted

Bill to repeal Parliamentary Pensions Act gazetted

January 4, 2026   03:58 pm

The Parliamentary Pensions (Repeal) bill has been gazetted to repeal the Parliamentary Pensions Act, No. 1 of 1977.

The draft bill seeks to abolish the pension entitlements for Members of Parliament and their spouses currently in place based on provisions of the Parliamentary Pensions Act.

The gazette has been published on order of the Minister of Justice and National Integration.

Previously, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the submission of the Parliamentary Pensions (Repeal) Draft Bill for consideration and approval in Parliament.

The bill which seeks to abolish the MPs’ pension scheme also received clearance from the Attorney General, along with Cabinet approval for publishing in the government Gazette and subsequent presentation to Parliament.

The Cabinet granted approval in-principle to repeal the Parliamentary Pensions Law, Act No. 1 of 1971, during its meeting held on June 16, 2025.

