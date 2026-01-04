Education reforms will go ahead as planned, new curriculum for Grade 6 from Jan. 21, PM Harini confirms

The proposed education reforms will go ahead as planned, the Minister of Education Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya has confirmed.

Prime Minister Amarasuriya noted that with the commencement of the new academic year beginning tomorrow (05), the new curriculum is scheduled to begin for Grade 6 students on January 21 while for Grade 1 students’ new modules will be introduced from January 29.

She made these remarks while attending a special media briefing held at the Department of Government Information on education reforms.

The Prime Minister further stated that, in addition to introducing the new curriculum, programs have also been organized to familiarize students with this new system.

Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya added that programs have been arranged to introduce the changes to parents as well.

Elaborating further, she said that attention has been given to all related aspects, including guiding students on subject selection and adopting to the new system.

The Prime Minister added that training has also been provided to teachers who will be implementing the new curriculum. At present, 7,181 training of trainers programs have been conducted, providing training to approximately 132,580 teachers.

Accordingly, she stated that training has now been completed for 93% of the teachers who will be teaching these subjects under the new modules.

In addition, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya noted that attention has also been given to providing the necessary infrastructure to support the implementation of these new education reforms.