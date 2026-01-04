An individual has been arrested in connection with the theft of a handbag containing a valuable mobile phone, bank cards, and cash belonging to an Australian journalist.

The incident occurred near a restaurant along the Unawatuna beach, police stated.

The woman, an Australian national and journalist, had arrived in Sri Lanka as a solo traveler.

The stolen bag contained an iPhone mobile phone, foreign currency, and bank cards, police added.

Following a complaint made by the victim today (04) to the Unawatuna Tourist Police, the suspect was arrested.

The suspect is due to be produced before the Galle Magistrate’s Court tomorrow (05).

The Unawatuna Tourist Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.