Dilith vows to support President if he makes bold stand against US military action in Venezuela

The Leader of Sarvajana Balaya, Member of Parliament Dilith Jayaweera is of the view that President Anura Kumara Dissanayake will object to Washington’s move to capture Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro in a military operation early on Saturday morning (03).

In a post on X (formally twitter), Parliamentarian Jayaweera stressed that the President will have his party’s unconditional backing “when he makes a bold stand against this anti democratic move by President Trump against a sovereign nation”.

Earlier, the JVP issued a statement following the attacks carried out by the United States in Venezuela and the move to take Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife into US custody.

The JVP statement says that the party strongly condemns this move, in which the United States intruded into Venezuela—a free and sovereign state—and abducted the President who was elected by the people, along with his wife.

It further states that, as in any free and sovereign country in the world, the supreme authority to decide Venezuela’s future and to determine who governs the country lies with the people of Venezuela and that no power has the right to violate this sovereignty.