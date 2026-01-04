Indian Army Chief to visit Sri Lanka

Indian Army Chief to visit Sri Lanka

January 4, 2026   06:22 pm

Chief of the Army Staff of India General Upendra Dwivedi is scheduled to arrive in Sri Lanka on January 07, the Indian Defence Ministry has announced.

During his two-day visit, Gen Dwivedi will engage with senior military and civil leadership, including the Commander of the Sri Lanka Army, the Deputy Minister of Defence, and the Defence Secretary, and hold detailed discussions on matters of mutual interest, including training cooperation, capacity building and regional security.

During the visit, the COAS of India will address officers at the Defence Services Command and Staff College (DSCSC) and interact with officers and trainees at the Army War College, Buttala, reflecting India’s strong commitment to defence education and professional military exchanges with Sri Lanka.

General Dwivedi will also pay homage at the IPKF War Memorial, honouring the supreme sacrifice of Indian soldiers.

The visit of the Army Chief to Sri Lanka reaffirms India’s commitment to strengthening defence cooperation, fostering mutual trust and enhancing interoperability with friendly nations in the Indian Ocean Region, the Indian Defence Ministry added.

