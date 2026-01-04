Sri Lanka urges respect for national sovereignty in line with UN Charter

It is essential to act in a manner that safeguards a country’s sovereignty in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations and international law, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Vijitha Herath stated when questioned over the attacks carried out by the United States in Venezuela and the capture of President Nicolás Maduro.

Minister Vijitha Herath made these remarks this afternoon (04) while responding to several questions raised by journalists at a special media briefing held at the Department of Government Information.

Responding to a question, the Minister said that although there may be differing views among political parties, when a government expresses a position, it does so representing all sides of the country, including both the government and the opposition.

A statement was issued earlier by the JVP regarding the attacks carried out by the United States against Venezuela and the incident involving the detention of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife by the US.

Accordingly, the Minister responded to journalists’ questions as follows:

Question:

“Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, we have now seen that the United States has invaded Venezuela. Previously, your side had a policy of non-interference in Venezuela. I would like to know the government’s position on this matter.”

Answer:

“In accordance with the Charter of the United Nations and international law, it is imperative to act in a manner that protects a country’s sovereignty. All member states of the United Nations are bound by this obligation. Accordingly, an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council has been convened for tomorrow. From our side, we are calling for this to be expedited. Consequently, within the United Nations General Assembly, action must be taken against policies and actions that violate these fundamental charters and principles. That is our position.”

Question:

“Minister, the political bureau of the JVP has issued a statement condemning this issue.”

Answer:

“Political parties have different positions. We are clearly explaining the government’s position here.”

Question:

“So is the JVP’s position the same as the government’s position at this time?”

Answer:

“No. Political parties have different views. That is separate.”

Question:

“I asked because of the JVP.”

Answer:

“The government represents all parties in this country, both government and opposition. That is the sense in which we are addressing this issue.”