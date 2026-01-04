Clarification issued on fake Police Notice circulating online

Clarification issued on fake Police Notice circulating online

January 4, 2026   07:40 pm

A message currently circulating on social media and messaging platforms, titled as a “Police Notice” and containing a list of safety instructions, has not been issued by Sri Lanka Police, the Police headquarters has stated.

The contents, wording, and directives in that message are unauthorised and misleading, and therefore the general public has been urged not to treat it as an official police communication.

However, the Police headquarters noted that it remains fully committed to maintaining law and order and ensuring the safety and security of all citizens across the country.

The public has also been urged to verify the contents before sharing messages, especially those claiming to be from government institutions.

It noted, official police announcements are released only through verified channels, including:

  • Sri Lanka Police official website
  • Press Releases by Police Media Division
  • Verified Sri Lanka Police social media accounts
  • Recognised media outlets

Spreading unverified or false information can cause unnecessary fear and may disrupt public order, police noted.

The statement from the Police Media Division noted that Sri Lanka Police will continue to take all necessary measures to ensure public safety and request the cooperation of the public in maintaining peace, harmony, and lawful conduct throughout the country.

