Showery condition in several provinces to enhance from tomorrow

The low-level atmospheric disturbance located to the east of Sri Lanka will continue to influence the weather patterns in the country, the Department of Meteorology stated.

Accordingly, the showery condition over the Northern, Eastern and Uva Provinces are expected to enhance from tomorrow (05), the Met. Department added.

Showers will occur at times in the Eastern and Uva provinces and in the Nuwara-Eliya, Matale, Polonnaruwa, and Mullaitivu districts. Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm are likely at some places in the Eastern province and in the Nuwara-Eliya, Matale, Badulla, Polonnaruwa and Mullaitivu districts.

Several spells of showers will also occur in the Anuradhapura, Jaffna, Kilinochchi and Vavuniya districts.

Meanwhile, showers or thundershowers have been predicted at a few places in the Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in the Galle and Matara districts after 2.00 p.m. tomorrow.

Strong winds up to 50kmph can be expected at times over the eastern slopes of the central hills, Northern, North-central, North-western and Eastern provinces and in the Hambantota, Gampaha Colombo and Monaragala districts.

The general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.