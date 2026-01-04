Showery condition in several provinces to enhance from tomorrow

Showery condition in several provinces to enhance from tomorrow

January 4, 2026   08:32 pm

The low-level atmospheric disturbance located to the east of Sri Lanka will continue to influence the weather patterns in the country, the Department of Meteorology stated.

Accordingly, the showery condition over the Northern, Eastern and Uva Provinces are expected to enhance from tomorrow (05), the Met. Department added.

Showers will occur at times in the Eastern and Uva provinces and in the Nuwara-Eliya, Matale, Polonnaruwa, and Mullaitivu districts. Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm are likely at some places in the Eastern province and in the Nuwara-Eliya, Matale, Badulla, Polonnaruwa and Mullaitivu districts.

Several spells of showers will also occur in the Anuradhapura, Jaffna, Kilinochchi and Vavuniya districts.

Meanwhile, showers or thundershowers have been predicted at a few places in the Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in the Galle and Matara districts after 2.00 p.m. tomorrow.

Strong winds up to 50kmph can be expected at times over the eastern slopes of the central hills, Northern, North-central, North-western and Eastern provinces and in the Hambantota, Gampaha Colombo and Monaragala districts.

The general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2026.01.04

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2026.01.04

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2026.01.04

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Sarvajana Balaya leader Dilith Jayaweera inspects restoration of temples in Kandy (English)

Sarvajana Balaya leader Dilith Jayaweera inspects restoration of temples in Kandy (English)

Nearly 99% of cyclone-damaged infrastructure restored within a month - Minister Bimal (English)

Nearly 99% of cyclone-damaged infrastructure restored within a month - Minister Bimal (English)

'Who should be held accountable for destruction of free education system?' - Sajith (English)

'Who should be held accountable for destruction of free education system?' - Sajith (English)

Govt has created a crisis within the education sector - CTU's Joseph Stalin (English)

Govt has created a crisis within the education sector - CTU's Joseph Stalin (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin