January 1, 1970 05:30 am
Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.
Most Viewed
- Dilith vows to support President if he makes bold stand against US military action in Venezuela
- Deeply shocked: World leaders react to US attack on Venezuela
- Indian Army Chief to visit Sri Lanka
- China calls on US to release Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife at once
- Sri Lanka urges respect for national sovereignty in line with UN Charter