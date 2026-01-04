Ex- Minister Johnston Fernando instructed to appear before FCID tomorrow

Police have informed that former Minister Johnston Fernando has been instructed to appear before the Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID) tomorrow (05), and that if he fails to do so, a warrant will be obtained from court to arrest him.

Investigations have already been initiated to arrest the former minister in connection with allegations that financial losses were caused to the government through the misuse of a lorry belonging to Lanka Sathosa.

Meanwhile, former Transport Manager of Lanka Sathosa, Indika Ratnamalala, who was arrested by the Financial Crimes Investigation Division in connection with allegations over the misuse of a Sathosa-owned lorry, was remanded earlier today.

He was remanded until January 09 by the Wattala Magistrate, Ada Derana reporter said.

The Former Transport Manager of Sathosa, Indika Ratnamalala, was arrested while he was hiding at a hotel in Galle, in connection over the alleged misuse of a Sathosa lorry by former Minister Johnston Fernando’s son Johan Fernando.

It is reported that the suspect served as the Transport Manager of the Lanka Sathosa from 2011 to 2021 and was arrested over allegations that, in 2012, he had provided a lorry belonging to Sathosa to a private company for its use.

Investigations by police have revealed that the suspect had handed over the lorry to a private company while maintaining records stating that it was being used for official ministerial duties, and that government salaries had been paid to the employees involved.

Earlier, in connection with this incident, Johan Fernando, the son of former Minister Johnston Fernando, was arrested and remanded until January 09.