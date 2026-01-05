Fairly heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island today

The low-level atmospheric disturbance is currently established to the southeast of the island, the Department of Meteorology said.

Showers will occur at times in Eastern and Uva provinces and in Nuwara-Eliya, Matale, Polonnaruwa, and Mullaittivu districts.

Fairly heavy rainfall above 50 mm are likely at some places in Eastern province and in Nuwara-Eliya, Matale, Badulla, Polonnaruwa, and Mullaittivu districts.

Several spells of showers will occur in Anuradhapura, Jaffna, Kilinochchi and Vavuniya districts, the Met. Department said.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts after 2.00 p.m.

Strong winds up to 50 kmph can be expected at times over Eastern slopes of the central hills, Northern, North-central, North-western and Eastern provinces and in Hambantota, Gampaha Colombo and Monaragala districts, it added.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.