All schools to commence for 2026 academic year today

All schools are scheduled to commence the first phase of the first term of the 2026 academic year today (05).

Accordingly, the Ministry of Education stated that government and government-approved private schools, and pirivenas will resume academic activities from today.

It was further reported that the first term of the 2026 academic year will be implemented in line with the circular issued on December 09, 2025.

The Ministry of Education had taken steps to conclude the 2025 academic year for Sinhala and Tamil schools on December 22, 2025 and for Muslim schools on December 26, 2025.

Meanwhile, under the new education reforms, the Ministry noted that the revised curriculum for Grade 1 will commence on January 29, while the new curriculum for Grade 6 will begin on January 21, 2026.

However, despite this announcement, administrative procedures for admitting students to Grade 6 of other schools based on the Grade 5 Scholarship Examination results can be carried out from today over the course of the coming week.

The Ministry of Education also stated that several schools currently being used to shelter people displaced due to Cyclone Ditwah will not reopen today.

The first phase of the first school term of 2026 will be held from today until January 09, 2026.

In addition, the remaining subjects of the G.C.E. Advanced Level examination, which were temporarily suspended due to Cyclone Ditwah, are scheduled to be held from January 12, 2026.