Dy Foreign Minister says actions underway on Sri Lankan fishing vessel destroyed in Seychelles Waters

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Employment, Arun Hemachandra, says measures are currently being taken by coordinating with officials of the Sri Lankan High Commission in Seychelles regarding the seizure and destruction of a foreign fishing vessel within the Seychelles maritime zone.

The fishing vessel named ‘Ishani-1,’ which departed from the Wennappuwa Wellamankaraya Fishery Harbour on December 07, 2025 with six fishermen on board, was taken into custody by Seychelles authorities on December 30, 2025.

It was reported that the vessel was subsequently set on fire and destroyed.

The Deputy Minister stated that Sri Lankan authorities have taken note of the official statement issued by the Seychelles security forces and are maintaining close contact with the relevant authorities at the Sri Lankan High Commission in Seychelles to closely monitor the situation.

He further noted that necessary consular assistance has already been arranged for the Sri Lankan fishermen who were on board the vessel.