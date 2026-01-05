56-year old woman arrested with over 100 bottles of illicit liquor

A female suspect has been arrested in the Bajangoda area of the Meerigama Police Division with 1,080 litres of “Goda” (six barrels) used for the illegal distillation of liquor, 81 litres of illicit liquor (109 bottles), and equipment used for brewing.

The arrest was made during a raid carried out by a team of officers from the Meerigama Police Station, following a tip-off.

The suspect has been identified as a 56-year-old woman, a resident of the Ambepussa area, police said.

Further investigations into the incident are being conducted by the Meerigama Police.