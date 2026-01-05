Three arrested for illegal excavation of artifacts in Thanamalwila

A total of three suspects have been arrested by the Thanamalwila Police in connection with illegal excavations carried out in search of artifacts.

Acting on a tip-off, police officers conducted a raid in the Kahakurullanpelassa area, where the suspects were taken into custody.

During the operation, police seized several ritual offerings and excavation equipment found in the possession of the suspects, said police.

Police identified the arrested individuals as residents of Thanamalwila and Hambegamuwa, aged 24, 26, and 28.

Further investigations into the incident are currently being conducted by the Thanamalwila Police.