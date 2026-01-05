Former Minister Johnston Fernando appears before FCID

Former Minister Johnston Fernando has appeared before the Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID) today (05).

Earlier, police had warned that an arrest warrant would be sought from the court if he failed to report as scheduled.

Investigations are currently underway into the alleged misuse of a lorry belonging to Lanka Sathosa, which reportedly caused a significant financial loss to the state.

In connection with the same incident, Indika Ratnamalala, who served as the Transport Manager of Sathosa during Fernando’s tenure as Minister of Co-operatives and Internal Trade, was arrested yesterday (04).

After being produced before the Wattala Magistrate’s Court, he was ordered to be remanded in custody until January 9.

The former Transport Manager was remanded on charges of falsifying documents at the request of the Minister’s son, Johan Fernando, to facilitate the use of a Sathosa-owned lorry for duties at an ethanol company allegedly owned by the former Minister.