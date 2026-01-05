28,333 individuals inspected during nationwide special operations

28,333 individuals inspected during nationwide special operations

January 5, 2026   11:02 am

Under a special nationwide operation to curb crime and narcotics, a total of 22 suspects directly linked to various criminal activities have been arrested.

The Police Media Division stated that a total of 28,333 individuals were inspected during the operation.

Accordingly, 263 suspects connected to various incidents and 141 individuals with outstanding warrants were taken into custody.

In addition, the Police further reported that 424 individuals were arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Ex-Sathosa Transport Manager remanded; Police seek to arrest ex-Minister Johnston Fernando (English)

Ex-Sathosa Transport Manager remanded; Police seek to arrest ex-Minister Johnston Fernando (English)

JVP condemns US strikes in Venezuela; SL urges respect for national sovereignty (English)

JVP condemns US strikes in Venezuela; SL urges respect for national sovereignty (English)

TUs, energy sector experts oppose CEB's proposed 11.5% electricity tariff hike (English)

TUs, energy sector experts oppose CEB's proposed 11.5% electricity tariff hike (English)

First school term of 2026 begins tomorrow; No extension of school hours as planned previously (English)

First school term of 2026 begins tomorrow; No extension of school hours as planned previously (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2026.01.04

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2026.01.04

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Sarvajana Balaya leader Dilith Jayaweera inspects restoration of temples in Kandy (English)

Sarvajana Balaya leader Dilith Jayaweera inspects restoration of temples in Kandy (English)