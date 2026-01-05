28,333 individuals inspected during nationwide special operations

Under a special nationwide operation to curb crime and narcotics, a total of 22 suspects directly linked to various criminal activities have been arrested.

The Police Media Division stated that a total of 28,333 individuals were inspected during the operation.

Accordingly, 263 suspects connected to various incidents and 141 individuals with outstanding warrants were taken into custody.

In addition, the Police further reported that 424 individuals were arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol.