Ex-Minister Rishad Bathiudeen appears before Bribery Commission

Former Minister and Member of Parliament Rishad Bathiudeen has appeared before the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) this morning (05), following a summon issued by the commission.

Investigations had been initiated by the Bribery Commission into the procurement of a building on a rental basis in the Rajagiriya area for the maintaining of the Ministry of Agriculture during the tenure of the previous government.

Accordingly, Rishad Bathiudeen, who also served as a Cabinet Minister during the time, was summoned to provide a statement in connection with the relevant incident.