Principals Association alleges absence of formal educational plan for Grade 6 students

The General Secretary of the Graded Principals’ Association, Nimal Mudunkotuwa, stated that although schools commenced the 2026 academic year today (05), the government has yet to introduce a formal educational plan for Grade 6 students.

Mudunkotuwa noted that while authorities have scheduled the official start of the Grade 6 curriculum for January 21, the absence of academic activities until then has placed teachers and principals in a challenging position.

He further highlighted that several documents are normally provided to schools by the government on the first day of the academic year. However, for the first time in known history, schools have not received the essential student registries (Register Books) required for the commencement of the new year.

The General Secretary also raised concerns regarding the controversial new educational modules for Grade 6, questioning whether the most qualified individuals were involved in drafting them.

“The government’s solution to the problematic modules is to simply remove the pages. Citizens on social media have already identified numerous flaws, including hundreds of grammatical errors within a single module. We question whether the government will continue to simply remove pages if further issues are identified. There are currently 800,000 pages to be removed, and it is unclear who will carry out this task or how,” he said.

He further argued that removing physical pages is ineffective, as digital PDF versions of the modules are already in the public domain.

Mudunkotuwa concluded by questioning whether the government intends to use “page removal” as its primary solution for any future errors discovered in educational materials.