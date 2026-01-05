Low-level atmospheric disturbance to southeast of Sri Lanka likely to intensify further

January 5, 2026   02:28 pm

The low-level atmospheric disturbance to the southeast of Sri Lanka is predicted to intensify further in the next few days.

Accordingly, the showery condition over the island, particularly in the Northern, North-Central, Eastern, Uva and Central provinces is expected to enhance from Thursday (08), the Department of Meteorology stated.

Meanwhile, showers have been predicted in the Eastern, Central, Uva, North-Central and Northern provinces. Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm are likely at some places in the Uva province and in the Nuwara-Eliya, Matale, Polonnaruwa, Batticaloa and Ampara districts.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places elsewhere in the Island after 1.00 p.m. tomorrow (06), the Met. Department noted.

Strong winds up to 50 kmph can be expected at times over the eastern slopes of the central hills, Northern, North-central, North-western and Eastern provinces and in the Hambantota, Gampaha Colombo and Monaragala districts.

Meanwhile, the general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

