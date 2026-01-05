Man alleges physical assault by police following case of mistaken identity

A resident of Deraniyagala has accused officers attached to the Borella Police of physically assaulting him after allegedly mistaking him for a suspect wanted in connection with a recent shooting incident in Dehiwala.

The individual has been identified as an owner of a small restaurant in Deraniyagala.

A shooting incident was reported on December 30 in the Bodhiyawatta area of Kohuwala, in which a 16-year-old girl was injured. In an effort to apprehend the suspect, police released a sketch of the individual to the public, seeking assistance in identifying the perpetrator.

According to the complainant, he travelled to Colombo on January 1 to purchase supplies for his business and stayed at his wife’s residence on Baseline Road. He stated that police officers arrived at the house the following morning.

The individual claimed that he voluntarily accompanied the officers to the Borella Police Station to record a statement. However, he alleged that once at the station, officers showed him the suspect’s sketch and physically assaulted him due to his facial resemblance to the individual depicted.

He further claimed that he was detained at the police station for nearly two days before being released on January 3.

When inquired by Ada Derana regarding the allegations, the Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of the Borella Police confirmed that the individual was taken into custody on suspicion.

He added that after verifying the details and conducting the necessary investigations, the individual was released on police bail.

The OIC categorically denied the allegations of assault, stating that no physical harm had been inflicted during the period of detention.