Ramboda Wavendon Tamil Vidyalaya to be relocated due to risk of landslides

A decision has been taken to relocate the Wavendon Tamil Maha Vidyalaya in Ramboda due to the risk of landslides. The Wavendon Tamil Vidyalaya was closed for over a month after Cyclone Ditwah caused massive destruction in the area.

Accordingly, it has been decided to temporarily operate the school at the Thondaman Cultural Centre in Kotmale, stated Nuwara Eliya District Member of Parliament Manjula Suraweera Arachchi.

He further explained that the decision was taken after considering the mental well-being of the students, teachers, and all others, as landslides were reported at several locations along the access road to the school and in Ramboda. Landslides also impacted the Wavendon Tamil Vidyalaya.

The Parliamentarian noted that since the Thondaman Cultural Centre has sufficient space, arrangements will be made to set up classrooms in the vacant buildings and the preliminary work to resume academic activities there within the next few days will be carried out by officials of the Kotmale Zonal Education Office.

The school consists of 143 students from Grade 1 to Grade 11 and a teaching staff of 13 members.