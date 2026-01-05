Customized meal service to be introduced at govt. hospitals, beginning at Apeksha Hospital

A special programme has been introduced by the Ministry of Health with the aim of providing high-quality, nutritious and appetizing meals for patients receiving inpatient care at government hospitals.

The pilot phase of the program is scheduled to commence tomorrow (06) at the Apeksha Hospital in Maharagama.

According to the Health Ministry, a key feature of the initiative is the discontinuation of the traditional single-plate meal system. Under the new model, patients will be served meals using a customized plate system, in which rice, vegetables, greens, and protein sources (meat, fish, or eggs) are presented separately.

Medical experts have noted that the structured presentation enhances patients’ appetite and promotes a positive psychological response to food consumption.

To support the program, a modern, fully equipped kitchen facility capable of preparing meals for up to 2,000 patients at a time has been established at the Apeksha Hospital. The facility is set to be officially opened tomorrow in conjunction with the launch of the new meal program.

In a move toward professionalization, the Ministry has also renamed the traditional “Kitchen” as the “Food and Beverages Department.”

The staff involved in meal preparation and service have undergone specialized training to meet modern standards of culinary hygiene and presentation, the Health Ministry noted.

The Ministry of Health and Mass Media stated that plans are underway to expand the standardized catering model to all government hospitals across the island in the near future.