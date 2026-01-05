Sri Lanka sees 2025 apparel export growth despite November dip

The latest figures show an increase in Sri Lanka apparel exports in 2025 compared to $4.34bn recorded during the same period in 2024.

However, November 2025’s apparel exports totalled $367.6m, which represented a 1.96% decrease from November 2024, when exports reached $374.94m.

November figures indicate that shipments to the US grew by 5.79% to $152.32m, and exports to the EU, excluding the UK, rose by 3.35% to $119.61m.

Exports to the UK fell by 13.83% to $43.63m, while sales to other markets declined by 19.44% to $52.04m.

From January to November 2025, exports to the EU excluding the UK reached $1.44bn, showing a 13.07% increase year-on-year.

US exports were worth $1.77bn during this period, up 1.73%. Exports to other markets also increased by 5.75% to $742.98m, while shipments to the UK registered a marginal decrease of 0.22%, totalling $624.54m.

JAAF stated: “The 5.42% growth in our cumulative exports for the first 11 months of 2025 reflects the resilience and adaptability of Sri Lanka’s apparel sector in navigating a challenging global environment. While we experienced a modest 1.96% decline in November, this should be viewed within the broader context of our strong year-to-date performance.

“Particularly encouraging is our 13.07% growth in the European Union market, which demonstrates the success of our strategic focus on strengthening relationships with EU buyers and meeting their increasingly stringent sustainability and compliance requirements. Similarly, our continued growth in the US market, despite tighter margins, shows that Sri Lankan manufacturers remain competitive on quality, delivery, and ethical manufacturing standards.”

