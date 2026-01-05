Use budget allocations efficiently for the benefit of people, President directs officials

The budgetary allocations for 2026 have been made within the existing fiscal constraints by identifying national priorities and that it is the responsibility of all Secretaries of Ministries and public officials to utilise these funds with maximum efficiency for the benefit and well-being of the people, stated President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

President Dissanayake issued these directives during a meeting with Secretaries of Ministries this morning (05) at the Presidential Secretariat to review development projects planned for implementation at the ministerial level under the 2026 Budget allocations.

During the discussion, the President noted that despite substantial allocations for capital expenditure, many development opportunities did not materialize due to the failure of the state machinery to utilise the funds optimally and achieve the required financial and physical progress.

Accordingly, a detailed, ministry-by-ministry review was conducted on the projects planned for implementation in 2026 and the utilisation of the allocated provisions, the President’s Media Division said in a statement.