A suspect is in custody following an incident that occurred at the home of Vice President of the United States JD Vance Monday morning, according to local media reports.

US Secret Service reportedly called for police at 12:15 a.m. after seeing someone “running eastbound,” a Cincinnati police officer has confirmed.

The incident happened at Vance’s East Walnut Hills house, located on William Howard Taft Drive, the reports said.

No further details have been provided, but the officer reportedly confirmed a suspect has been arrested.