ASP and Woman Police Sergeant arrested for soliciting bribes

January 5, 2026   05:50 pm

An Assistant Superintendent of Police attached to the Office of the Nuwara Eliya Assistant Superintendent of Police and a Woman Police Sergeant attached to the Office of the Kalmunai Assistant Superintendent of Police have been arrested for soliciting and accepting bribes.

The duo has been apprehended in connection with ongoing investigations launched by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

According to the allegations, a Police Constable who was attached to the Vellaveli Police Station sought permission from the Officer-in-Charge of the Batticaloa Division to report for duty from his residence. In order to facilitate and provide the necessary recommendations for obtaining this approval, the suspects are accused of requesting and accepting bribes on several occasions, including a mobile phone and cash amounting to Rs. 72,000.

Based on these charges, an Assistant Superintendent of Police serving at the Nuwara Eliya Assistant Superintendent of Police’s Office was arrested at around 10.50 a.m. today (05).

Meanwhile, in connection to the same investigation, a Woman Police Sergeant attached to the Kalmunai Assistant Superintendent of Police’s Office was arrested at around 3.00 p.m. inside the Kalmunai Assistant Superintendent of Police’s Office by officers attached to the Bribery Commission, on charges of accepting bribes on several occasions, including a mobile phone and other items.

The suspects are scheduled to be produced before the Nuwara Eliya and Kalmunai Magistrate’s courts.

