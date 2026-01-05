Tuition classes targeting 2025 A/L exam prohibited from midnight tomorrow

Tuition classes targeting 2025 A/L exam prohibited from midnight tomorrow

January 5, 2026   06:09 pm

The Department of Examinations has announced that all tuition classes, lectures, and seminars related to the 2025 G.C.E. Advanced Level (A/L) Examination will be prohibited from midnight on January 06 (Tuesday).

The department stated that this ban will remain in effect until the conclusion of the examination period.

Accordingly, all tuition and revision classes, as well as seminars oriented towards the 2025 A/L exam will be banned from midnight on Tuesday (January 06), the Department of Examinations said. 

Strict action will be taken against those who violate the rules, the Commissioner General of Examinations noted.

The postponed subjects of the 2025 G.C.E. Advanced Level (A/L) Examination are slated to be held from January 12 to 20, 2026 at 2,362 examination centers across the country. 

The 2025 G.C.E. Advanced Level Examination was initially scheduled to be on November 10 and continue until December 5, 2025. 

However, on November 27, a decision was taken to postpone the remaining subjects until January owing to the extreme weather conditions caused by Cyclone Ditwah. 

