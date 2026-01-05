Sri Lanka deeply concerned about developments in Venezuela: MFA

Sri Lanka is deeply concerned about the recent developments in Venezuela and is closely monitoring the situation, the government has stated.

Issuing a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Sri Lanka emphasizes the need to respect principles of international law and the UN Charter, such as the prohibition of the use of force, non-intervention, peaceful settlement of international disputes and the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states.

The statement added that Sri Lanka attaches great importance to the safety and well-being of the people of Venezuela and the stability of the region and calls on all parties to prioritize peaceful resolution through de-escalation and dialogue.

At this crucial juncture, it is important that the United Nations and its organs such as the UN Security Council be seized of the matter and work towards a peaceful resolution taking into consideration the safety, well-being and the sovereign rights of the Venezuelan people.