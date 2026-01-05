Landslide warnings issued to residents of three districts

Early landslide warnings have been issued to residents of three Divisional Secretariat divisions in three districts owing to incessant rains experienced in parts of the island.

Accordingly, landslide warnings issued by the National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) will be in effect from 10:00 p.m. today (05) to 1:00 p.m. tomorrow (06).

Level-1 (Yellow) warnings have been issued to residents of following areas:

Kandy district: Udadumbara Divisional Secretariat Division and surrounding areas

Matale district: Wilgamuwa Divisional Secretariat Division and surrounding areas

Nuwara Eliya district: Walapane Divisional Secretariat Division and surrounding areas