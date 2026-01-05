Landslide warnings issued to residents of three districts

Landslide warnings issued to residents of three districts

January 5, 2026   10:26 pm

Early landslide warnings have been issued to residents of three Divisional Secretariat divisions in three districts owing to incessant rains experienced in parts of the island.

Accordingly, landslide warnings issued by the National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) will be in effect from 10:00 p.m. today (05) to 1:00 p.m. tomorrow (06).

Level-1 (Yellow) warnings have been issued to residents of following areas:

Kandy district: Udadumbara Divisional Secretariat Division and surrounding areas

Matale district: Wilgamuwa Divisional Secretariat Division and surrounding areas

Nuwara Eliya district: Walapane Divisional Secretariat Division and surrounding areas

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Govt. keen to go ahead with education reforms despite opposition from TUs and other factions (English)

Govt. keen to go ahead with education reforms despite opposition from TUs and other factions (English)

Govt. keen to go ahead with education reforms despite opposition from TUs and other factions (English)

Utilisation of capital budget allocations remain unsatisfactory - President Anura Kumara (English)

Utilisation of capital budget allocations remain unsatisfactory - President Anura Kumara (English)

PM should bear responsibility for issues in education reforms process - Opposition Leader (English)

PM should bear responsibility for issues in education reforms process - Opposition Leader (English)

Draft Bill to abolish Parliamentary pensions gazetted (English)

Draft Bill to abolish Parliamentary pensions gazetted (English)

Ada Derana 6.55 p.m. news bulletin

Ada Derana 6.55 p.m. news bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Ex-Sathosa Transport Manager remanded; Police seek to arrest ex-Minister Johnston Fernando (English)

Ex-Sathosa Transport Manager remanded; Police seek to arrest ex-Minister Johnston Fernando (English)

JVP condemns US strikes in Venezuela; SL urges respect for national sovereignty (English)

JVP condemns US strikes in Venezuela; SL urges respect for national sovereignty (English)