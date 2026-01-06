Heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island today

January 6, 2026   06:39 am

The low-level atmospheric disturbance in the Bay of Bengal, to the southeast of the Sri Lanka has intensified into a low-pressure area, the Department of Meteorology said. 

Hence, showery condition over the island, particularly in the Northern, North-Central, Eastern, Uva and Central provinces is expected to enhance from January 8, 2026. 

Showers will occur at times in Eastern, Central, Uva, North-Central and Northern provinces. 

Heavy rainfall about 100 mm are likely at some places in Uva province and in Nuwara-Eliya, Matale, Polonnaruwa, Batticaloa and Ampara districts, the Met. Department said. 

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places elsewhere in the Island after 1.00 p.m. 

Strong winds about 50 kmph can be expected at times over Eastern slopes of the central hills, Northern, North-central, North-western and Eastern provinces and in Hambantota, Gampaha Colombo and Monaragala districts, it added. 

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

 

 

 

 

 

