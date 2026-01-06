Father, daughter killed in house fire; Four others hospitalized

January 6, 2026   07:49 am

A father and his daughter have been reported dead, while four other family members were hospitalized with burn injuries after a fire broke out in a home at Galenbindunuwewa, Anuradhapura, police said. 

The father had allegedly set fire to his own house using petrol following a family dispute, resulting in the deaths of himself and his daughter, police said.

The incident had occurred around 2.00 a.m. today (06) in Padikaramaduwa area of Nuwaragam Colony, within the Galenbindunuwewa Police Division.

The deceased have been identified as a 43-year-old man who allegedly set the house on fire and his 13-year-old daughter, who were trapped in the fire and died at the scene, police said. 

Meanwhile, the man’s 36-year-old wife, a 15-year-old daughter, 20-year-old son, and 66-year-old mother-in-law had sustained burn injuries and were admitted to the Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital for treatment.

Police stated that at the time the house was set on fire, only the wife, two daughters, and the wife’s mother were inside the house. 

According to police, the son had arrived at the location after learning about the incident.

It was reported that the 20-year-old son sustained burn injuries while attempting to rescue his mother and sisters from the burning house.

Further investigations have revealed that the man was reportedly a habitual alcohol consumer who frequently assaulted his wife. 

Due to ongoing domestic disputes, complaints had been made to the Galenbindunuwewa Police on several occasions, during which both parties had been summoned and warned.

Police are continuing investigations into the incident.

