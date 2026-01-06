Shots fired near Venezuela presidential palace: Witnesses

Shots fired near Venezuela presidential palace: Witnesses

January 6, 2026   08:16 am

Shots were fired late on Monday (Jan 5) near Venezuela’s presidential palace, witnesses said, days after United States forces captured the now-deposed President Nicolas Maduro in a military raid.

A source close to the government said the situation was under control.

Unidentified drones flew over the Miraflores palace in central Caracas and security forces opened fire in response around 8pm, the source said, hours after Maduro’s deputy Delcy Rodriguez was sworn in as interim president following his removal.

Bursts of gunfire rang out, but were not as strong as in the pre-dawn attack on Saturday that toppled Maduro, according to a person who lives five blocks from the palace, who said the incident lasted about a minute.

“The first thing that came to mind was to see if there were planes flying overhead but there were not. I just saw two red lights in the sky,” the resident near the palace said on condition of anonymity.

“Everyone was looking out their windows to see if there was a plane, to see what was happening.”

The Communications Ministry did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment.

A video posted on social media shows what appears to be tracer bullets fired into the sky.

The video showed many security force members rushing to the palace after the shots.

Source: CNA 

--Agencies 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Govt. keen to go ahead with education reforms despite opposition from TUs and other factions (English)

Govt. keen to go ahead with education reforms despite opposition from TUs and other factions (English)

Govt. keen to go ahead with education reforms despite opposition from TUs and other factions (English)

Utilisation of capital budget allocations remain unsatisfactory - President Anura Kumara (English)

Utilisation of capital budget allocations remain unsatisfactory - President Anura Kumara (English)

PM should bear responsibility for issues in education reforms process - Opposition Leader (English)

PM should bear responsibility for issues in education reforms process - Opposition Leader (English)

Draft Bill to abolish Parliamentary pensions gazetted (English)

Draft Bill to abolish Parliamentary pensions gazetted (English)

Ada Derana 6.55 p.m. news bulletin

Ada Derana 6.55 p.m. news bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Ex-Sathosa Transport Manager remanded; Police seek to arrest ex-Minister Johnston Fernando (English)

Ex-Sathosa Transport Manager remanded; Police seek to arrest ex-Minister Johnston Fernando (English)

JVP condemns US strikes in Venezuela; SL urges respect for national sovereignty (English)

JVP condemns US strikes in Venezuela; SL urges respect for national sovereignty (English)