GMOA to consider actions over unresolved health sector issues tomorrow

A special Central Committee meeting of the Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) is scheduled to be held tomorrow (07) to discuss possible actions in response to the government’s failure to intervene and address issues affecting the health sector.

GMOA Media Spokesperson Dr. Chamil Wijesinghe stated that assurances given by the Minister of Health and the Ministry of Health to resolve these issues have not been addressed.

Accordingly, the association has decided to consider engaging in trade union action, with a final decision expected to be taken at the special Central Committee meeting tomorrow, Dr. Wijesinghe added.