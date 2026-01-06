Organized criminal gang member arrested with firearms and heroin

January 6, 2026   10:26 am

A member of an organized criminal gang has been arrested during a special operation carried out by the Police Special Task Force (STF).

The suspect, apprehended on Wimalasara Road in Kalubowila, was found in possession of two firearms, live ammunition, and a stock of heroin valued at over Rs. 3 million, said police.

Police identified the individual as a close associate of Adhikari Samanth Perera, also known as “Chuwa Samantha.”

Seized items included one foreign-manufactured double-barrel 12-bore shotgun (Serial No. 23263), one locally manufactured 9mm pistol, five rounds of T-56 ammunition, ten rounds of 9mm ammunition, and 255 grams of heroin.

